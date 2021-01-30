Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

15 years spent by the French Gregory Dufrenes (38 years), which witnessed many changes, the most important of which was the declaration of his conversion to Islam in 2012, the transfer of his name to Jesus, his retirement while he was still able to give at the age of 32 years, and his transfer to training and his work with the Sunni stages of the Unity Academy, until it was completed Assigning him to train “Annabi 21” at the beginning of the current season.

Gregory played 250 matches in the Emirates stadiums, during which he scored 127 goals, since his beginnings with Dubai, and he did not complete his 23 years, and defended the colors of Al-Ahly youth and the Kalba Federation, and ended his local career with Dubai in 2015, before he retired and switched to training in the castle « Excellencies »in the following year.

Gregory said: His presence in the Emirates represents a major turning point in his life, and he considers it his home next to France, because here he knew tolerance and serenity, and he also spent his best seasons playing in it, and most importantly of all that he attained the blessing of Islam and tasted the sweetness of faith, thanks to his presence in this land Kindness, and living among its loving people.

He said: Islam illuminated my life, and after it I knew peace and tranquility, and this feeling intensified when I performed the rituals of Umrah, and what I felt in terms of indescribable inner peace.

And about his career in the stadiums and happy moments, he said: It is a busy career that has matured here as a player. A », and I am happy to work in this field. I have many ambitions in the field of training, but I am not in a hurry, I am still young, and I need to gain more experience, and in general my ambition is to be a coach in the Arab Gulf League, or in the region here, in a country It is close to the Emirates, which as I mentioned I consider it a country that I live in and enjoy.

He added: Said is in the country of happiness. I have 4 children, Celia, 7, and Dima, 6, and the second, 5, and 2 years. I spend my time between my work with the 21-year-old team in the unit and my family.