Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The French Gregory Dufrinis, the “temporary” coach of the unit, expressed his great happiness in the players’ commitment to what he asked of them before the team match today against Al Dhafra in the 21st round of the Arab Gulf League, and to provide them with their best efforts and create opportunities and score goals, considering that the result is not a surprise, because Al-Wehda is a team that has capabilities. big.

He said: He spoke to the players and told them that we want a positive result to raise morale, and this requires that we expend all our energy. Indeed, the team gave good results, and it was the best party throughout the 90 minutes, and I thank them for the distinguished giving on the field.