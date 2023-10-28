He waits for us punctually at eight in the morning on Penthièvre Street in Paris—the headquarters of Hermès—on a warm summer day, dressed with casual elegance. He is attractive and simple, close and empathetic, Mediterranean blood runs through his veins. His name is Gregoris Pyrpylis, a Greek makeup artist with a long career in the world of color and the new creative director of beauty at the French house. It is still a secret what we are going to discover today with him, but we immediately immerse ourselves in a world of infinite color where orange, the emblematic tone of the house Hermès is the protagonist.

Pyrpylis discovered makeup by chance, while helping a friend get ready for a special occasion, and it was love at first sight. She stopped studying English Philology to attend makeup school. In 2006 she joined the MAC team. Then came Maybelline, Bioderma, Shiseido, many fashion shows and many covers in international magazines. In just a few years, Pyrpylis became a celebrity, which has earned her makeup for some of the most beautiful women in the world, such as Cindy Crawford, Carla Bruni, Alexa Chung and Laetitia Casta. Her unfinished business is Meryl Streep. “I admire her because she is an intelligent, humble and fun woman. She inspires me and it would be an honor for me to do her makeup. “I don’t look for perfection in a face, but I have a weakness for sensitive and deep people,” she reveals.

Because for Pyrpylis, the most powerful makeup weapon is sensitivity; listen to the person and be empathetic with them. “I want to make sure she feels beautiful. That’s why I never talk about trends (these are ephemeral) that leave the person aside. You have to observe the emotions and the interior”, she philosophizes like a good Greek.

The makeup artist tests the new Hermès eye shadows, their textures, their color on the skin and their finishes in matte, satin or gloss. Lea Crespi

We put our feet back on the ground to talk with Pyrpylis about a new Hermès Beauté launch: Le Regard. On this occasion and after the success obtained with lipsticks, makeup bases, blushes and nail varnishes, The weekly country has traveled to Paris to discover the color that will dress the eyes: some magical cases (Pierre-Alexis Dumas is the artistic director, and Pierre Hardy, the creative director) with various shadows for the eyelids in different shades that are accompanied by several mascaras. eyelashes, brushes to outline and extend the pigments, and a unique eyelash curler that does not damage them and that Pyrpylis himself confesses that he uses every morning to enhance his gaze and open his eyes.

Are the eyes the mirror of the soul? “Indeed,” she says. “This expression is also used in Greek. With our shadow palettes, the look becomes changing, mutant, intensifying the personality in gloss or matte. Eye makeup is an open door to the world and to the interior of each person, but this makeup, in addition to being aesthetic, must be respectful of the skin. Hermès shadows are hypoallergenic and are formulated with natural ingredients in a percentage ranging from 72% to 98% to care for the delicate skin of the eyelids.”

The obligatory question: if we enhance the eye makeup, should the lips go in nude? For Pyrpylis this is a myth. “Let’s look at Marilyn Monroe; eyes with eye liner intense and coral lips, gave it sparkle. But hey, this depends on taste. I think that both makeups can be perfectly combined, although each woman should freely choose her own style.”

The new Hermès nail lacquers display a whole arsenal of possibilities: 24 shades from green to white, including reds, maroons and pinks. Lea Crespi

The creator continues to remember the importance of caring for and preparing the skin before applying makeup and pays special attention to the bases or balms that smooth the eyelid (another novelty) so that, when spread, the shadow is homogeneous. Enhance the look of men (in the time of Cleopatra, they already drew her eyes) and women with skin-friendly makeup and studied formulations, is the objective of this new chapter of Hermès Beauté.

Talking about skin, complexion, glow, of luminosity in general, we divert the conversation to the light of the sea that can so inspire creators, whether they are painters, writers or makeup artists. “When I see a photo, I can perfectly distinguish the Aegean or the Ionian Sea by the type of light,” he says. “Light has the power to sublimate the look and the skin needs less makeup. Alexis Dumas uses the term spiritual light and Monet stated that in his work he used the vibrations of light to draw. For my part, I maintain a very special relationship with the reflections of the sun and the sky in my creations.”

Returning to that “discreet luxury” of Hermès, without great excesses but with great quality in raw materials; Are you looking for the same thing in your makeup collection? “Absolutely. You can always choose to apply several layers of color on lips or eyelids, but the textures should be subtle and evanescent and the complexion should reflect naturalness, not a mask. Of course, the packaging It is very careful, leather, canvas and lacquers are used as emblems of the house”.

Hermès leather, a pillar of the brand, is also a staple in its cosmetics line. Lea Crespi

Pyrpylis believes that excess makeup can age, but it also depends on the taste of each country. “I love how Spanish women do their makeup, they enhance their eyes with eye liner black, but also his mouth with intense reds. Penelope Cruz is a good example. As for Italian women, they may overdo it with a very tanned tone, but they know how to take advantage of it. The French are more discreet, although they do not forgive the red lipstick, and the Greeks have a mix between Europe and Asia.”

Wanting to try the new shadows (six rechargeable harmonies) and mascaras (six shades), we want Gregoris Pyrpylis to give a clue on how to do eye makeup this fall, what color to choose, what the trend is. But he, as he made clear before, is categorical in his response. “For me there are no trends, although I know that for other firms there are,” he says. For him, makeup goes in different directions compared to fashion. “It is true that years ago, when the collections were presented on the catwalks, there was only one hairstyle and one makeup for all the models. But now it is personalized across the board. When a woman puts on makeup, she wants to get the most out of it and enhance her beauty, but she should not be concerned about whether the range of colors she chooses should combine with her hair tone, with the her eyes or with her clothing. We would go crazy with so many limitations. Even so, it is obvious that in autumn she tends towards reddish, yellow or brown. Nature is wise and guides us in all aspects of our lives,” he concludes.

Pyrpylis’ speech helps us understand that makeup is something more natural and free than we think, to choose quality textures and formulations, to not follow the strict dictates of fashion and to love nature as he does. Satin, matte or shiny finishes. Vegetable, marine, smoky, ocher shades or shades of floral petals. Mascaras that stretch and lengthen eyelashes without leaving clumps. The power of the look.