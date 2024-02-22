Gregorio Pernia decided to leave The House of Famous 4 of Telemundo because the confinement would be driving him crazy, which is why he preferred to return to his family, which provoked comments of all kinds, since it makes him the second disqualified just like Thali Garcia who also decided to leave the reality show due to many things that would be happening around him, which is why he left.

In accordance with Gregorio Pernia It was a great experience to have entered, but he never imagined that things would get out of control, starting with noticing that he suffered from claustrophobia, which is why he no longer wanted to be in La Casa de Los Famosos 4 TelemundoIn addition, the actor, like Thali Garcia He could pay a million-dollar fine for breaking the contract he signed before entering the reality show.

If you check the social networks you can see how the farewell of Gregorio Pernia who it was said could have reached the final without any problem, but preferred to return to his family, which generated controversy among viewers who watched him very focused on the game of The House of Famous 4where he would have earned the respect of the public at the time.

“They would have saved him from not paying the fine, but they are stupid to want to have him there by force”, “Since they expel them 2 at a time. If all the land is gone, that will be boring among the furniture”, “What's wrong with them in that house?! There are already 2 who couldn't last. It's understandable, they started very intense from day 1”, “Next time in the casting they choose people who are willing to last in there. There are already two who leave and one doesn't even notice” “It's not fair to have two lands out for the entire ball of fuagua mensos. I hope they change the rules of the game and separate those fuagas,” the networks write.

Scandal season

Something that has differentiated this season from the others without a doubt has been the fights between all the inhabitants, since from the first day several of the inhabitants have come up with every reason why the viewers consider that this is one of The House of Los Famosos most controversial of all, since several external scandals have also been made known.

