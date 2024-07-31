Gregorio Paltrinieri and Rossella Fiamingo, love on the podium in Paris 2024: from bronze in swimming to gold in women’s epee

The most beautiful couple of Paris Olympics 2024 It is made in Italy: Gregorio Paltrinieri and Rossella Fiamingo they climbed onto the podium at the Games just minutes apart.

A bronze (in the 800 freestyle) that feels like a historic feat for Gregthe Italian swimming captain climbed onto the podium in three consecutive Olympic editions, from Rio de Janeiro 2016 to Tokyo 2020 up to this edition celebrated in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. At 30 years old Paltrinieri has accomplished a sensational feat (waiting 1500 and the 10 kilometers of bottom in the waters of the Seine which, according to the latest tests, would have lowered the pollution levels to the threshold limits). And to think that, as he confessed at the end of the race, at one point in the season he had thought about not doing it.

A beautiful gold that Rossella Fiamingo and the Italian women’s epee team (Alberta Santuccio, Giulia Rizzi, Mara Navarria) won) after the disappointment that the Italian girls had suffered in the individual event. Victory also came by beating the host and favourite France in a very balanced final won in overtime (30-29 with a decisive thrust by Alberta Santuccio).

“I’ve sent her ten messages and she hasn’t responded yet. I can’t wait to get to the village and see her,” Gregorio Paltrinieri said after completing his masterpiece in the 800 freestyle. Third gold for Italy thanks to the sword “and a bronze for Greg. I just found out. I’m super happy”, Rossella Fiamingo exclaimed at the end of the challenge won by the Italian women against their French rivals.

Paris 2024, Gregorio Paltrinieri and Rossella Fiamingo, the sweet post after the Olympic medals

Then finally the meeting of the two lovers in the Olympic Village. Double social photo together by Gregorio Paltrinieri and Rossella Fiamingo, accompanied by their medals. “Two is better than one”, they write in the social post. And the hope of the Italian fans is that Greg before the end of this Paris Olympics will give other podium joys to the Italian swimming team…