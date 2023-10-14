Gregorio Mirabal, member of the Kurripako indigenous people of Venezuela. COICA

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The images of what is happening in the Amazon have remained etched in the eyes of many. The current drought has not only caused populations in Brazil to be cut off due to losing their access rivers, but also large quantities of fish and the iconic pink dolphins have appeared dead. Although there are many reasons that have led the Amazon to experience this scenario, for Gregorio Mirabal (56 years old), member of the Kurripako indigenous people of Venezuela, Amazonas department, there is no other way to describe what is happening than as a new pandemic: “the climate pandemic.” “It’s mercury pollution, deforestation, drought, climate change, everything that has led us to this,” he says.

As part of the Strategic Committee of the Scientific Panel for the Amazon (SPA) and as coordinator of Climate Change and Biodiversity of the Coordinator of Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA), Mirabal insists that the most urgent step To avoid these types of consequences, the indigenous people must recognize and title their territory, since they are the ones who have shown that they best conserve it. He also warns that the climate in the region has become unpredictable, and that what is being experienced in Brazil is only a small snapshot of what is being experienced in the entire region.

Thousands of dead fish in Lago do Piranha, in Manacapuru (Brazil), on September 27. Raphael Alves (EFE)

Ask. We have heard drastic news about the situation in Lake Tefé, in Brazil, and the death of dolphins. But what is the current situation of the rest of the Amazon?

Answer. The first thing to say is that with the El Niño phenomenon and the climate crisis, added to the covid-19 pandemic, which was not only health-related, but environmental, because it came with fires, a high rate of deforestation and mining, the Amazon is experiencing a very strong process of violation. In fact, I believe that, at this moment, we are facing a new pandemic, which would be the climate one, and it is what we have called the point of no return. And, well, about what is happening in Brazil, where the largest Amazon is, with 60%, but where there are fewer indigenous peoples, it is a drastic situation that is taking all the focus. But we must remember that the entire Amazon is interconnected, and what is happening with the dolphins, with the drought, is happening in all the rivers, also affected by mercury contamination.

Q. And what exactly is the point of no return? What are the risks?

R. There are two risks. One is that, in some parts, the Amazon is going to be completely flooded and, in other parts, it is going to dry out completely. So, when we talk about the point of no return, what it means is that the Amazon becomes a savanna and we exceed, at a global level, the increase in temperature above 1.5° C. The consequence is global. We would all lose.

Q. As indigenous communities and as part of COICA, what does it make you hear and see what is happening in the Amazon?

It is a reminder. As is known, and United Nations studies have said, where there are indigenous communities, there is about 70% or 80% conservation of water, forests and biodiversity. But what we see is that we conserve, and on the other hand the current global economic system does not need the trees, but what is underneath: oil, gold, fossil fuels, and that generates a lot of pollution. There is destruction. So our point is this: if the Amazon is not protected by 2025, if deforestation is not stopped, we will fall to the point of no return. The world says that 30% of the planet must be protected by 2030, but we say that in the Amazon it should be 80%.

Q. How have you personally experienced these changes?

R. I’m going to give you the example of my territory. I am on the border between the Guanía River and the Orinoco, between Venezuela and Colombia, and further up is the Negro River, in Brazil. There, in the last three years we have experienced the phenomenon of floods, of rain in times that were not rainy, but rivers are also drying up when it previously rained. That is to say, our ecological calendars have already been distorted. And that is happening throughout the Amazon, because we have talked about it with the brothers from Peru, from Colombia, from Brazil. The farms no longer produce the same food, because either there is no water or they are completely flooded and nothing can be planted. Before there was a balance in the natural calendar, we knew when to harvest, when to prepare for summer or winter. Now that is impossible.

Q. What solution do you propose in the short and long term during a drought like this?

Solutions that have to do with our Governments. This year the Amazon Summit was held in Belém de Pará, and 100 agreements were signed. That was in August, but what happened to even the first promise? The first planning meeting has not been called. So that reflects that the governments of Latin America act on an emergency basis, waiting for the catastrophe or the climate pandemic to come, as I say. The other thing is that it is the Governments that have the money. One of the axes to prevent this type of events, such as droughts, is that climate financing reaches the communities, because only 1% or 1.5% reaches us. The money is being allocated more to mitigate climate change in large cities. Greater state presence is also needed to confront problems such as mining and deforestation. It is currently believed that almost 5,000 square meters of tropical forests are lost every five seconds and that is irreversible. And finally, we have been demanding the titling of our territories for more than 20 years, because we conserve them. But they haven’t recognized it yet, so anyone can come in and demolish the forest. Ultimately, it’s all about political will.

Gregorio Mirabal offers a conference. COICA

Q. Taking into account that the Amazon is multiregional and key to the world’s climate regulation, what role do you think non-Amazonian governments should play in the face of this crisis?

R. I’ll respond with another example. When war broke out in Ukraine, or as is happening now in Israel and Palestine, the amount of money given to support them has been incredible. But these wars worry us because they are sustained by nature, by oil. And where do those resources come from? From Latin America, what threatens the Amazon the most. We wrote a letter to the president of the United States, Joe Biden, asking for a moratorium on oil in the Amazon and a just energy transition. But they don’t seem to care. The same happens with the Chinese Government, which has not expressed any concern about preserving the Amazon. What we can rescue is the interest of the countries of the European Union, such as Norway, Finland, Germany or France, which have shown signs of supporting us.

Q. Just this week, Columbus Day was celebrated, which has very strong colonization patterns? What does it mean to you?

R. In my organization it is commemorated on October 11, but it is more of a date to reflect, a day of mourning. To remember that we had a world, a way of life and that they made us appear as a new world, although we had already been here for more than 100,000 years. It is a date to remember that millions of indigenous people disappeared from the planet. Before we were between 15 and 20 million and now there are only 3 million in the Amazon. Worldwide we are only 6% of the population. But the message I want to leave is one of hope, of resistance. To understand that we, that the Amazon, must be a world heritage site to be able to continue living on the planet.