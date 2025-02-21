Gregorio Manzanoformer coach of Seville FChas spoken in an interview with the Channel Sur Radio program «El Pelotazo« about his Sevillista past, in the previous party between Seville and Mallorca next Monday. The coach, a native of Bailén, directed both teams and commented on his experience when he arrived in Seville to Direct the Nervión team: «When the Sevilla FC calls me, the season had already begun with a elimination in the Champions League. The beginning was not positive and The nest called me without preseason or preparation«, Points the technician.

His new journey in the Hispanic team was not going to be comfortable, since the club was going through a complex situation both in him sporty appearance as in him Costume atmosphere. «He has already prescribed, so I can tell that at the time I told Monchi why he did not warn me of what was happening in the Sevilla FC locker room. He replied that if I told me, I would not want to come«, Gregorio Manzano said.

However, after classifying the team in fifth position in the league championship and end up falling in Copa del Rey and UEFA Cup at the hands of Real Madrid and Oportorespectively, ‘Goyo’ Manzano confessed to feel disappointed when leaking a negotiation with Marcelo Bielsa to replace him as a team technician: «I learned that Sevilla FC had contacted Bielsa. I spoke with Monchi and He denied it to me. I told him that it was not the best way to end the season. ANDor I respected the club and did not respect me“The coach said.

After an extensive trajectory on the benches, which led him to direct teams such as Atlético de Madrid, Mallorca or MalagaGregorio Manzano confessed to feeling special love for Sevillalargely for its Andalusian roots. However, this stage at the Andalusian capital club was tarnished by the deal that he received from the former president and former sports director, José María del Nido Benavente y Monchirespectively: «I take Seville in my heart, but There was a lack of respect. I thank the president for the opportunity, I wished him good luck for the future and asked him power goodbye at a press conference from the fans»He concluded.