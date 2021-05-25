President Alberto Fernández announced that he will denounce Patricia Bullrich for accusing the Government of requesting bribes to close the negotiation with Pfizer and his legal representative will be Gregorio Dalbón, the controversial lawyer for Cristina Kirchner.

On Sunday night, in statements to LN +The PRO head had said: “Gines González García said that to sign a contract with Pfizer there had to be an intermediary, which is the same as AstraZeneca, Hugo Sigman. And Pfizer told him that it couldn’t be done, that they had to be effective in the time and way of producing the vaccine. González García’s attitude was to try to have a return. That the President did not ignore”.

Via Twitter, the president announced that he will initiate “pertinent legal actions against whoever has launched such a shameful defamation.” Later, Dalbón confirmed that he will be the one to carry out the civil presentation against the president of the main opposition party.

News in development.

