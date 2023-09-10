Docufilm on Moana Pozzi, Gregoretti’s “bomb”.

“Moana Pozzi he was a secret agent”: this is the real news contained in the documentary film dedicated to the famous porn star of the 90s, presented by the author Marco Gregoretti, journalist specializing in thorny investigations. The documentary film will be broadcast on channel 9 September 14, anniversary of his death in 1994. Gregoretti, in this presentation video, tells stories of the very famous porn star. Among these she also focuses on her death: Gregoretti does not believe in deathconvinced that it was a way to disappear without a trace, because Moana was actually a KGB spy.



Gregoretti: “Moana Pozzi was a secret agent”: WATCH THE VIDEO

Subscribe to the newsletter

