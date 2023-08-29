Elisabetta Gregoraci has returned from the summer holidays and is ready to take on her role as a mother for the return to school of her son by Flavio Briatore, Nathan Falco. She communicated it herself with some stories on Instagram in which she wanted to tell her emotion in accompanying her son who is about to embark on a new school year.

The mother said she kept all the photos of her son’s first days of school, with great emotion and concern.

Elisabetta Gregoraci shared her excitement for Nathan Falco’s first day of school on social media: “Today is a very special day for Nathan Falco, it’s his first day of school. I’m thrilled as always.”

The young Nathan Falco is 12 years old and attends one of the most prestigious schools in Europe, the International School of Monaco, where fees range from 10,000 to 30,000 euros a year. Nathan Falco who lives in Monte Carlo with his parents – who separated in 2017 but who continue to be very close – attends The International School of Monaco. The fee ranges from 10,000 to 30,000 euros a year and welcomes students aged 3 to 18. Briatore’s second son should attend the prestigious school for another couple of years, before going to study at a boarding school in Switzerland. This, at least, is the father’s wish, who dreams of leaving him his businesses as soon as possible.