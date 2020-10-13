Paragone is the competition between painting and sculpture. One can be an illusion, the other is true. Since the beginning of the avant-garde, a third genre has been added: the artist space. It tends to be sculptural. At its center is the reality of immediate perception.

With Beuys’ “pain space”, the memorabilia by Ilya and Emilia Kabakov that exaggerated the reality of the Soviet Union, the freezing memorial installations of Christian Boltanski’s murdered Jewish life, and Bruce Nauman’s psychological traps leading their visitors to the edge of self-control, these extensions had milestones. Since then, most of the younger generation has followed art business fashion that can only be diagnosed pathologically as “installatitis”.

Gregor Schneider is a big exception with his physical anxiety. It all started in Rheydt. In the city that was incorporated into Mönchengladbach in 1975 and is still barely spared by the bucket wheel excavators in the nearby brown coal mine. Schneider grew up there, but did not join his parents’ company, but built his “Haus ur” next door – and studied art. It is now one of the most famous houses in the art world. There are rooms in rooms in rooms, claustrophobic narrow spaces, but also places to stay for two and darkest dirty corners. Atmospheric abysses open up in him. Kaspar Hauser west here.

Fight against traditional presentation rites

As a surrogate, as “Totes Haus ur”, it received the Golden Lion of the Venice Biennale in 2001 on the rubble of the San Marco campanile, which collapsed in 1902. This was followed by exhibitions in major museums around the world and in the Düsseldorf K21 as well as in the Bundeskunsthalle in Bonn. But the artist was also rejected. A black cube, quoting the Kaaba in Mecca, was not allowed to be consecrated in 2003 on the Venetian St. Mark’s Square and Mies van der Rohe’s garden room in the Krefeld house Lange was not allowed to be dedicated to the death room. Fear of Islamist terror and ethical and moral discussions prejudiced curatorial decisions. And Duisburg’s Lord Mayor declared that after the Love Parade disaster, its residents were “not ripe” to experience tightness in Schneider’s tubes.

That concerns the artist. He is worried that the mostly public art contractors prefer traditional presentation rites. But it does not dissuade him from his path. He collects rooms – atmospherically explosive. Just as painters visually illusion death or prison cells, “brothels”, endless suites of rooms and dying people, so he builds spaces. And just as dungeons of the undetectable like Natascha Kampusch are allowed to interest the boulevard, just as Lee Miller became an icon in Hitler’s bathtub, Gregor Schneider bought the house where Joseph Goebbels was born.



Does the house where Joseph Goebbels was born breathe the guilt that he later put on himself?

It is in Rheydt, as it were across from his “Haus ur”. He moved into the four walls of what would later become the agitator, combed every corner for “fleas” of memory, inhaled the breath and began to skin the house from the inside. He secured utensils, knocked off the plaster, tore out doors and floorboards and loaded everything onto a truck. He took the psychopathological smear, as it were, to Warsaw at the ghetto border.

Is Goebbels’ house to blame?

Is history, madness, even criminal guilt noticeable in this rubble? Are there energies that have become matter that contaminate the genocide propagandist’s birthplace, or vice versa, those that instilled demons into those cared for there as infants? Do removed death masks still breathe the spirit of the deceased? Is the spirit of the Wannsee Conference still in the villa in Berlin? And in relation to painting: Does Edgar Degas’ “interior” in Philadelphia show the brutality of the rape that has just taken place? In Vilhelm Hammershøi’s pictures of opening doors in room labyrinths with no exit, does the way in which Rainer Werner Fassbinder filmed it in “Martha” shines through?