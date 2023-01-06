Gregor Mendelthe “father of genetics,” celebrated his 200th birthday in 2022, and as a fitting tribute to this prodigy lover of pea plants (which he said were a good choice to study because they have easily identifiable traits), researchers they boldly decided to dig into his body and study his DNA.

Understanding of genetics has advanced by leaps and bounds since Gregor Mendel conducted his seminal experiments in the 19th century, but for those who don’t know, who was Gregor Mendel?

Mendel was an Augustinian friar born in the Austrian Empire who managed to work out some of the rules of inheritance through a meticulous series of experiments on pea plants between 1856 and 1863.

Farmers have known for thousands of years how animals could be bred to pass on desirable traits, but the job of Gregor Mendel was the first to establish the laws of biological hereditysomething that is now known as Mendelian inheritance, and it would be several decades after his death for the molecular mechanism underlying inheritance – DNA – to be understood.

On the occasion of its 200th birthday on January 6 last year, researchers from theMasaryk University in the Czech RepublicofAugustinian Abbey and of other organizations they saw fit to explore her body using the very ideas she set in motion.

“Mendel was an absolutely outstanding and multidisciplinary Renaissance personality with ideas ahead of his time. Also for this reason we have given our consent to the exhumation and scientific research, so that his legacy remains alive and known to the public.

The Czech Republic, humanity, but especially Mendel himself, clearly deserve it. Especially since he did not receive scientific recognition during his life »

he said in December 2021 Paul Grahamassistant general of the general council of the Curia.

How the study of Gregor Mendel’s DNA took place

In February 2022, the body had been found and recovered from an Augustinian grave in the central cemetery in Brno, Czechia. In addition to noting that the skeleton was 1.68 meters (5 feet 6 inches) tall, the researchers reported that the skull contained an “extraordinarily large brain”.

“We were pleasantly surprised because we were a little worried about not finding Gregor Mendel. But we discovered the entire skeleton of him in a coffin; he even wore clothes and shoes”

he said Eva Drozdova of the Laboratory of Biological and Molecular Anthropology of Masaryk University.

After letting the remains dry in a specialized room, the team then set about obtaining DNA from his teeth and bones. By comparing the samples with DNA taken from the late friar’s personal belongings held at the Mendel Museum, they were able to confirm that this body was indeed that of Gregor Mendel.

A recent NPR article reports that even more genetic study findings have been revealed, in fact a deep dive into Mendel’s genome showed that he had genetic variants linked to diabetes, heart problems and kidney disease.

He also possessed a gene that has been associated with epilepsy and neurological problems, and perhaps, researchers speculate, this could explain some of the psychological and neurological symptoms he suffered from throughout his life.

As for the ethical conundrum of exhuming Mendel’s body without his explicit consent, the researchers say they have little doubt that he would have had no problem having his body used for scientific research.

