Influencer and actor, Grego Rossello revealed that had to undergo psychiatric treatment for several months by indication of his psychologist.

In Came for you (KZO, at 23), Grego decided to open up and talk about the mental illness that led him to need this type of therapy. “I had never told it because I was ashamed“he admitted.

To put the situation in perspective, it should be noted that Grego He suffered a state of great sadness precisely at the moment in which he made the great leap to success both on social media and in the media.

“At the end of 2019, and I never told this, I had a very bad time,” he explained in dialogue with Tomás Dente. “Nothing happened on time, but I had a bad time, I was not well,” he added.

For more details, he pointed out: “It came from a 2016, with a Great Rex; a 2017, with another Great Rex, it came from a 2018 of traveling the world, of being in this thing of the networks of wanting to paste the video in the middle stick, stick … And suddenly I looked listless“.

“I had a car accident in which I freaked out Rossello continued. My psychologist asked me to increase the sessions and I was going to the psychiatrist for six months … It was wrong ”.

“My brother sometimes said: ‘The bocho played a trick on me’ and I didn’t understand it. As I was always very optimistic, very much to believe that happiness depends on you, I did not understand the magnitude of what the bocho can play you back even if you want, even if everything is fine, “he said. “I was sad and did not know why, I was breakingGrego recalled painfully.

“I did four years of cap shows in which I didn’t manage to collect 3,500 pesos, to see if I could move (to live) alone,” Grego said. And suddenly five years later I worked what I liked, I had the car and the department I wanted … But, anyway, there was something that made it wrong”.

Then, he was treated with a psychiatrist “and I was able to get out of that,” he celebrated, relieved. “I had never told it because I was ashamed he acknowledged. What’s more, when the psychologist recommended it to me, I got mad because I thought she was telling me that I was crazy. ‘I’ve been coming here and doing therapy for five years!’, I thought.

“But I consulted with a friend who advised me to try and I spent four months with a boy who is a crack and whom I have a lot of appreciation for,” he said. I was afraid that they would medicate me but it did not come to that, although today I think that if I had had to do it for some reason, it would not have had drama.

“People go to the gym because you have to have abs, you have to be tanned, you have to add followers. But we do not value emotional health, “warned Grego Rosello.

