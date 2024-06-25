“Bayer is entering a new therapeutic area, that of nephrology. This is important, as we boast a history of research in various therapeutic areas. In fact, I think that our partnership in the cardiovascular field is known to everyone. Today we will finally also deal with of the kidney, which we know is one of the most important organs in our body.” This was stated by the country division head of pharmaceuticals of Bayer Italia, Arianna Gregis, on the occasion of the meeting ‘Towards a future without dialysis’, promoted by Bayer to announce the green light from the Italian Medicines Agency for the reimbursement of finerenone, a new drug for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

“With finerenone we offer a concrete solution to the scientific community, but above all to the patients who need it most” concludes Gregis.