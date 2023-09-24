After the heavy defeat against Sassuolo, the great Juventus fan Ezio Greggio expressed his disappointment on Twitter

After the bad defeat against Sassuolo, the TV presenter and huge Juventus fan Ezio Greggio on Twitter he wrote: “Tonight’s Juventus against Sassuolo was unwatchable. A team that only has to think about the Championship cannot play, or rather “not play like that”. Giuntoli di calcio understands, he has to do something“.

“We can’t play alternately like we are doing in this championship – has continued -. Distant departments, tired players who don’t know how to play the ball, again lack of personality, schemes, physicality and form. Then today’s errors have precise symptoms: SZCZĘSNY ducks (I think he has vision problems and it’s not a joke)incredible errors by Gatti, Miretti and Rabiot not received, Vlahovic is back to missing easy goals or getting stuck“.

“Then not giving Berardi red is shamefulif he did that foul Danilo they gave it to him with 3 match disqualificationbut that’s not an excuse, Sassuolo deserved the victory. We’re not there… we’re not there…Anyway, Forza Juve, we black and white fans of good football continue to support the black and white, but here you can’t see white, you only see black“he concluded. See also Lady Scamacca, hot selfie in the mirror. The Atalanta player "tries": "Look..."

September 24, 2023 (changed September 24, 2023 | 09:30)

