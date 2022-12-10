Good morning Ezio Greggio. She who has the attendance record on “Striscia la Notizia” (2579 episodes) and on Monday will start presenting Antonio Ricci’s satirical news for the 29th consecutive edition together with Enzo Iacchetti, as would see the return to his Juventus of Del Piero, record holder absolute record for the Juventus club (705 appearances and 290 goals)?