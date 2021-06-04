Amazon Prime Video today premieres a documentary film about the life of Severiano Ballesteros, It looks. The Spanish golfer marked a turning point in the sport and this documentary reviews the achievements and difficulties those he faced in elite sport.

It looks It is presented with a fancy poster. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Greg Norman, Bernhard Langer, and Tony Jacklin, among others. Also participating is the golfer who formed with Seve the best couple in the history of the Ryder Cup, Txema Olazábal; referees like John Paramor; journalists like Olga Viza or John Hopkins; his cady Billy Foster and executives like Ken Schofield and George O’Grady. And, above all, his brothers, who shared with him his best and worst moments and know better than anyone the human dimension of Severiano Ballesteros and his most intimate and personal side.

At the premiere presentation of It looks, Greg norman wanted to dedicate a few words to the figure of his great friend: “He attracted people to this sport. But his ability to play golf was unique. No other player in the history of golf came close to Seve’s style of play.. He had the touch, he had the sensitivity, the power and the imagination, much more than anyone“.

In short, this production is a tribute to probably the greatest player in the history of golf. “Seve fought for public golf courses, unfortunately the different governments and secretaries of state were not up to the task. And Seve’s dream was for golf to be popular. So if with this documentary we get more young boys to introduce themselves and love the sport of golf, for us it would be great news “, Luis Velo, producer of It looks, the movie.