Farewell to Greg Kihn, singer, songwriter, guitarist and West Coast pop star best known for his hit song ‘Jeopardy.’ The American musician died in San Francisco, California, at the age of 75 following complications from Alzheimer’s. The announcement of his passing, which occurred on Tuesday, August 13, was made on behalf of the family by his agent Michael Brandvold.

Kihn fused folk, classic rock, blues and melodic pop in a style that helped define the San Francisco Bay Area music scene in the 1980s. His first hit was “The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em),” which reached No. 15 on the Hot 100 in May 1981. The Greg Kihn Band released the danceable “Jeopardy” in January 1983, and only Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” kept it from hitting No. 1, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time. A favorite on MTV, it was quickly parodied by Weird Al Yankovic with the title “I Lost on Jeopardy,” which even featured the game show’s host, Art Fleming, and his announcer, Don Pardo. (Kihn’s song was about a relationship gone bad.)

Gregory Stanley Kihn was born in Baltimore on July 10, 1949. His father, Stanley, was an inspector for the city health department. Seeing the Beatles perform for the first time on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964 was “a life-changing event,” he said. When he was 17, his mother, Jane, sent a cassette of one of his songs to local radio station Wcao, which won him a Vox electric guitar. In 1974 he moved to San Francisco, signed with Matthew Kaufman’s Beserkley Records and released his first album, with his ensemble, in 1976. His LPs also include 1981’s ‘Rockihnroll’, 1982’s ‘Kihntinued’, 1983’s ‘Kihnspiracy’, 1984’s ‘Kihntageous’, 1985’s ‘Citizen Kihn’, 1986’s ‘Love & Rock & Roll’, 1994’s ‘Mutiny’, 1996’s ‘Horror Show’ and 2017’s ‘Rekihndled’.