After 11 years since the transmission of its last chapter, the series ‘Heroes’ He returned to the small screen this time through SYFY (Monday through Friday at 9:40 pm). The actor Greg grunberg –Who plays Matt Parkman, the Los Angeles policeman who has the power to read minds and listen to thoughts– spoke with La República about what the return of a story means where ordinary people discover that they have incredible gifts to put them at the service of the common good.

What impression do you have now that ‘Heroes’ returned to the screen after so many years?

I am happy, because not only does he return at the request of the fans but he will also cultivate the new generations. My kids (ages 22, 21 and 17) can now enjoy it, so it’s like reliving the story through their eyes. For my part, I have discovered moments that I had forgotten and I have re-captivated myself in a completely new perspective. I love the characters of ‘Heroes’, any series made with seasonings like this will be timeless through time.

What do you remember most about your character?

I absolutely loved everything about the personality of Matt parkman, how he manages to deal with his mind, his emotions, his personal problems. I even had moments when I felt very identified with him, for example when he struggles to avoid becoming his father. Parkman has the super power of reading other people’s thoughts, which is at the same time a double-edged sword, which can destroy you, destroy your marriage, your relationships. For example, I would not like to know what my wife thinks, I prefer to be guided by what she tells me and to trust that.

If you had the power of Matt Parkman, what would you do with him?

I feel like people today are not honest, especially politicians who tend to say things they don’t really believe in order to play a game, like some kind of mental mafia. If I had the power to read people’s thoughts, I would certainly use it to see the true intentions behind politicians. The worst thing we have now is the lack of direct communication, we can easily extract a comment out of context or from social networks that does not allow us to really know the other person, especially this year when we all suffered a strong isolation and lost the blessing of power enjoy a face to face. There is a lot of misinterpreted hatred, as well as a lot of real hatred. If he had the power of Matt Parkman, he would undoubtedly use it to help people understand each other better, love each other and take care of each other much more.

Why do you think science fiction and hero stories continue to dazzle audiences?

Without a doubt, it is an amazing genre that will never lose its validity, everyone loves to see how ordinary people with whom they can feel identified have superpowers that allow them to dream through time and make the world a better place, helping humanity.

Speaking of science fiction, in 2015 you played pilot Snap Wexley in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. What was it like working under the direction of JJ Abrams?

It was a dream. JJ Abrams is my best friend, we met when I was 5 years old, we went to school together, we did everything together. And when Star Wars came out, we both went to see the original version in the cinema. For me it was absolutely transformative. It was the first time that I got lost in a movie that was entirely based on another world. So when JJ got the opportunity to direct Star Wars, I went crazy with excitement and I couldn’t stop being on top of him, as I always am, begging him to porrrr pleaserr! put me in this movie.

What projects do you have?

I just finished the movie Max Reloaded, which I starred in and produced and which my son also worked on. It’s about old video games and superpowers: one of the characters in the video game breaks free and goes out to want to control the world. My character was the one who created the video game in the 90s, so I have to find a way to fix it. I’m also about to star in another film, involving Corey Taylor, the lead singer of SLIPKNOT.

