The world of Halo It is not only limited to video games, because as we could see a few months ago, an exclusive series of paramount Plus to the delight of the fans. On the other hand, we have written novels, which were produced by Greg Bearand speaking of this important figure, unfortunately his death has been reported.

The cause of his death was a stroke, this at 71 years of age. In his life he wrote just over 50 books. It was in 2011 when he started expanding the Halo universe with stories from the Forerunner Saga. 3 novels were released in total: Halo: Cryptum (2011), Primordium (2012) and Silentium (2013)which were very well accepted by the fans.

It is worth commenting that these adaptations helped expand the story of Halo 4, reason for which they have a lot of respect for the writings.

Here are some messages related to the writer, including the news that his wife shared directly:

And now it’s gone. Rest in peace, my love. Greg Bear 8/20/1951–11/19/2022

And now he is gone. Rest in peace, my beloved. Greg Bear 8/20/1951–11/19/2022 pic.twitter.com/EnTE8T16jD — Astrid “I’ve voted, have you?” Bear (@AstridBear) November 20, 2022

Today my dad said goodbye. I love him and I will miss him very much. Much of who I am I got from him, and I know he was always proud of me and I was proud to be his daughter. Read one of his books in his honor, if you wish.

Say goodbye to my dad today. I love him and I’m going to miss him so much. A lot of whom I am I got from him, and I know he was always proud of me and I was proud to be his daughter from him. Read one of his books by him in his honor, if you’re so inclined. https://t.co/eUFvX45HCU — Dickgirl Van Dyke (@Correspondence) November 19, 2022

Remember that the publications of Greg are still available.

Via: The Gamer