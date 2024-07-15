According to the criteria of
Aware of the situation facing hundreds of thousands of citizens, Abbott was blunt in his position.Power companies along the Gulf Coast must be prepared to deal with hurricanes, to state the obvious“the governor said, according to the media Univision.
The largest company in the region is CenterPoint Energy, which restored power supply to nearly 2,000,000 users since July 8However, the response was not quick enough for the governor, who reported that he will send a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas to Start an investigation into the reasons for the delay in solving the problem and possible measures.
Abbott also said the company has until the end of the month to find a more effective solution to the power outages amid problems related to power lines, and criticized CenterPoint Energy for not having “an adequate number of pre-trained workers”.
Texas power company’s response to Greg Abbott
After hearing the governor’s statements at his first press conference upon returning from his visit to Asia, the main electric company in Texas assured that its commitment is “restore power to the remaining affected customers as safely and quickly as possible“.
In that regard, CenterPoint Energy explained that it hoped to restore power to 90 percent of its users this Monday, and stressed that they were willing to work together with state and local officials on a “comprehensive review” from your response.
