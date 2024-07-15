Hurricane Beryl’s passage by the southern state of Texas, USAamong other consequences of his arrival, Governor Greg Abbott He spoke out on the issue and revealed that it will launch an investigation into the response of the region’s power companies to the situation. Due to the lack of electricity supply caused by theamong other consequences of his arrival,He spoke out on the issue and

More than a week after the passage of the first hurricane of this year’s season, named Beryl, The number of people still without electricity in the state of Texas exceeds 265,000Despite the damage caused by the weather phenomenon in different cities, the delayed response of the main company that provides electricity to homes in the southern state sparked complaints from users.

Aware of the situation facing hundreds of thousands of citizens, Abbott was blunt in his position.Power companies along the Gulf Coast must be prepared to deal with hurricanes, to state the obvious“the governor said, according to the media Univision.

The largest company in the region is CenterPoint Energy, which restored power supply to nearly 2,000,000 users since July 8However, the response was not quick enough for the governor, who reported that he will send a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas to Start an investigation into the reasons for the delay in solving the problem and possible measures.

Abbott also said the company has until the end of the month to find a more effective solution to the power outages amid problems related to power lines, and criticized CenterPoint Energy for not having “an adequate number of pre-trained workers”.

Texas power company’s response to Greg Abbott

After hearing the governor’s statements at his first press conference upon returning from his visit to Asia, the main electric company in Texas assured that its commitment is “restore power to the remaining affected customers as safely and quickly as possible“.

In that regard, CenterPoint Energy explained that it hoped to restore power to 90 percent of its users this Monday, and stressed that they were willing to work together with state and local officials on a “comprehensive review” from your response.