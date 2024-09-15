Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he will visit El Paso on Thursday, September 19 to deliver the keynote address at the upcoming 2024 Governor’s Small Business Summit.

Their participation takes place within the framework of the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, emphasizing the notable contributions that Hispanic Texans have made to the state of Texas and the nation.

“Nearly 200 years after the founding of Texas, there has never been a better time to be a Texan, and that is due in large part to the contributions of Hispanic Texans to our great state,” said Governor Abbott.

“Whether as doctors, teachers or small business owners, Hispanic Texans have helped build Texas’ success and our state’s promise of opportunity, prosperity and hope.

As we kick off Hispanic Heritage Week next week, I am proud that Texas is home to one in five Hispanic business owners in the country and is the number one state for jobs created by Hispanic women business owners.

Working together, we will provide the tools and opportunities for all Texans to thrive and contribute to building a bigger, better Texas for generations to come.”

These summits are held throughout the year, the governor’s office explained. The summits are held throughout the state and are intended to help Texas small business owners connect with resources and information.