Although his political career has not been free from controversy, mainly due to his conservative ideas and anti-immigrant policies, Texas Governor Greg Abbott He was named the best governor in the nation in 2020. In addition to this, can boast a fortune that has been consolidated over the years.

Abbott became the 48th governor of Texas, but before that he was the state’s longest-serving attorney general. In 2022, he won his third term as president of the Lone Star State.

Although the figures may vary according to different sources, an article in the local media KNUE 101.5 calculates that Abbott earns just over $153,000 a year. This puts him at number twenty-one on the list of incomes of the fifty governors in the country, since the average salary for these positions is usually around US$150,000.

But Greg Abbott’s fortune goes beyond his income as governor. His net worth is estimated to be around US$14,000,000money that he has been able to obtain both through his professional career as a politician and lawyer and through a lawsuit related to his accident in 1984.

It is worth remembering that in July 1984, when I was 26 years old, Abbott suffered an accident after an oak tree fell on him while he was running after a storm, which left him paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors implanted two steel rods in his spine and he had to undergo rehabilitation. As a result, he remains in a wheelchair.

Due to these facts, He won a lawsuit for US$7,800,000, an amount that has contributed to his fortune over the years.which is all the more important considering that the overall cost of living in Texas is about 0.5 percent lower than the national average.

Greg Abbott had an accident when he was 26 years old. Photo:Instagram @govabbott Share

This has been the trajectory of Greg Abbott, governor of Texas

Greg Abbott grew up in Duncanville. In 2022 he was re-elected for a third term as governor, but prior to that position he was attorney general and a Texas Supreme Court justice. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance. In 1984 he earned his law degree from Vanderbilt Law School..

The governor who belongs to the Republican Party has expressed his intention to preserve Texas valueswhich is why he has promoted measures aimed at increasing the number of jobs, expanding economic opportunities, providing more quality educational options, protecting individual liberties and securing the border. The latter is one of the issues for which he has attracted the most attention.

He is married to Cecilia Abbott, former teacher and principal who became the first Hispanic lady of Texas. They have a daughter together, Audrey, who works in the financial industry.