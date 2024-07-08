The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbottis the owner of a long and controversial political career. In 2015 was elected for the first time, He had a second term consecutive in 2019 and last year won another electoral victory that they leave him in office until 2027. In addition to having a large personal fortune, Abbott has a large salary.

According to Office of the Governor and the Texas Government Trust ProgramGreg Abbot earns a salary of US$153,750per month. This amount was agreed upon by the Texas legislaturewhich is maintained no change since 2017In all the annual reviews of the governor’s salary, none had an increase.

Also, no Only the governor’s salary is being reviewedbut also that of the Chief of Staff and other officials. This is done thanks to the State Job Classification Plan (PLAN), which allows for “guaranteeing the equitable and uniform application of the Plan” by carrying out audits and then making recommendations to the governor.

Abbot has been in public office for many years, before being elected as the highest authority in Texaswas a justice of the Texas Supreme Court from 1996 to 2001 and later served as Texas Attorney General of 2002 to 2015. Over the years, Abbott became a political figure with a government marked by Conservative policies and border measures.

The governor is famous for his anti-immigration policies.

Immigration laws in Texas

The governor is known for his anti-migrant policiesin fact started a legal battle for wanting to approve their own laws that would prevent undocumented immigrants from entering and remaining in the state. However, the main questioning arose from the constant sending of buses with illegal immigrants to cities considered as sanctuaries.

Texas is estimated to have sent more than 105,000 people since 2022. Greg Abbott justified his actions by saying that he was forced to do so due to the migration crisis that he claimed was caused by the administration of Joe Biden. “When we started the operation to transport migrants by bus, it was because, until that moment, Neither Joe Biden nor the border tsar had been to the border to see the chaos they had caused,” Abbott said.