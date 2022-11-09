Just over a week before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the brand of pipes Grefusa has advanced on social networks with an advertising campaign that has sparked laughter, starring two top-level characters in the world of football. Nothing less than the ciezano José Antonio Camacho and Vicente del Bosque become very special coaches to enjoy the tournament with the best ‘snacks’.

The video is a press conference in which the two football professionals present the “list of pipes for Qatar”, which will accompany all the spectators as they watch one of the many matches of the tournament. In the particular event, the names of the selected ones appear on the screen and, of course, there is a press conference to ask about the absences of some pipes and about the reception of the list. Camacho and Del Bosque affirm, with the seriousness typical of a call, that “it has been a difficult challenge, but we are proud of the pipes selected for Qatar”.

“22 billion pipes convened for us all to enjoy in the tournament,” explains Grefusa on his Twitter account. For this reason, before one of the questions of the press conference that compares this particular list with that of Korea and Japan 2022. “Would you like it not, there is a difference of 22 billion against 23, so it shows,” says Camacho .

Apparently, in this call one of the star pipes, ‘Pipiña’, was missing, which according to Del Bosque: «It was very hard for it to be left out, but it had a problem with the shell that did not give it the best flavor. We have done what we had to do to bring the best. Grefusa thus wants to be the perfect aperitif to experience the Qatar World Cup with its salty flavor and wishing to make all the spectators “have a great time”, says Del Bosque.