The award ceremony for the laureates of the second annual Sberbank Scientific Prize took place in Moscow. This was reported by the press service of the financial organization.

The prize, with a prize fund of 60 million rubles, is designed to support Russian scientists. The award ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko, Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko, President and Chairman of the Board of Sberbank German Gref and Rector of the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Kuleshov.

“Today, any state, any modern organization is based on three components. The first is the high-quality implementation of existing technologies and what has been achieved. The second is the continuous improvement of technologies, bringing them to the absolute level. And the third is the vision of the future by researchers who are constantly reinventing what the basis of any business model or the existence of the state as such is based on today. And this third component is the most interesting and important. There is no future without her. If there is no science, then there can be no modern education. Only the combination of science and education provides vision and prepares specialists of the future. And any state, any company can say that they have a future only if they have a powerful intellectual component that tries to look beyond the horizon,” said German Gref.

In the Life Sciences category, the winner was Alexey Polilov, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Biological Sciences, Head of the Department of Entomology, Faculty of Biology, Moscow State University. M. V. Lomonosov. In the category “Physical World” – Valentin Ananikov, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Chemical Sciences, Head of the Laboratory of Metal Complex and Nanosized Catalysts at the Institute of Organic Chemistry named after. N.D. Zelinsky RAS. In the “Digital Universe” nomination – Evgeny Tyrtyshnikov, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Director of the Institute of Computational Mathematics named after. G. I. Marchuk RAS.