Raising taxes in Russia reduces the competitive advantages that the country has, and therefore does not benefit and does not contribute to economic growth. This opinion in interview Sberbank CEO German Gref spoke to the Russia 24 TV channel.

“The last measure the state needs to take is to raise taxes. We will not get economic growth if we actively raise taxes, ”he answered when asked about the introduction of a tax on interest on deposits. Instead, Gref called for lower rates on some taxes, abolish others, and in addition to simplify their administration.

The head of Sberbank noted that he did not consider the idea proposed in March by the country’s President Vladimir Putin to be successful. He sees an alternative to increasing taxation to reduce budget expenditures or increase borrowing.

According to preliminary estimates, the tax on deposits will affect 1-2 percent of Sberbank depositors. However, it will not be possible to accurately assess the share from the standpoint of one bank, because the deposits will be summed up. If their total volume exceeds a million rubles, then income in excess of what would have been obtained by investing a million rubles at the key interest rate will be taxed at a rate of 13 percent.

For example, this means that if two million rubles are on a deposit at six percent, then the income for the year will be 120 thousand rubles. If the key rate remains at 4.25 percent, the millionth deposit will generate income of 42.5 thousand rubles. Thus, 13 percent will be taken from 77.5 thousand rubles (120 minus 42.5).

German Gref has already spoken out in relation to the new taxes. In an interview with Lenta.ru in April, he noticed that the potential disadvantages in this case outweigh the advantages.