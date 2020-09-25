The head of Sberbank, German Gref, suggested that the peak incidence of coronavirus in Russia would be reached in November, reports RIA News…

He explained that according to the bank’s experts, the peak will be reached in the fall, most likely in November.

Gref added that it is now difficult to predict how deep this peak will be and how long it will last.

In his opinion, it will depend on how conscientiously Russians will observe social distance and “the rules of isolation and the rules for wearing all kinds of protective equipment.”

Alexander Gorelov, Deputy Director for Research at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, said earlier that the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic is continuing in Russia, and there is no talk of a second wave.

To reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus, Rospotrebnadzor experts advised Russians to avoid frequent trips and visits to crowded public places.