The head of Sberbank, German Gref, said that the most reliable investment tool is a bank deposit, and the most dangerous is cryptocurrency and shares, NTV reports.

According to Gref, investing in a bank deposit is “necessary and possible”. This instrument is 100% reliable, but it does not provide very high returns. At the same time, Gref called cryptocurrencies and the stock market the most risky mechanisms.

“There are a large number of instruments that today allow you to minimize risk and maintain more or less sufficient profitability. These are all kinds of fixed income instruments, ”he stressed.

Gref’s own investment portfolio consists of 70 percent of fixed income instruments, and the remaining 30 percent falls on stock market instruments. The head of Sberbank said that thanks to these mechanisms, he earns eight to nine percent per annum in foreign currency.

In addition, Gref admitted that he invests in venture projects that are characterized by a high degree of risk. He stressed that he was doing this not for profit, but out of interest. According to him, such projects help to make good money.

To Russians who are poorly guided by the stock market, Gref advised not to invest themselves, but to seek help from experts. For example, the trust market and exchange-traded funds can help.

Previously, the analyst gave advice on investments with a small start-up capital. The expert urged to abandon the idea that it is possible to invest only in foreign currency: the most reliable of them – the dollar – is depreciating.