The Central Bank (CB) of Russia may begin to reduce the key rate after the first quarter of 2024. The head of Sberbank German Gref announced this on December 22.

“We still plan for the Central Bank rate to be above 10% at the end of next year. In our opinion, it should begin to decline after the first quarter. Now the rate is, of course, prohibitive. She sharply reduced lending not only to corporate, but also to consumer,” Gref commented to the TV channel “Russia 24”.

The head of Sberbank also explained that at the current key rate, mortgages in Russia still exist due to government subsidies, and the growth rate of the loan portfolio next year will be significantly lower.

Earlier, on December 15, it was reported that Russian banks raised deposit rates after the Bank of Russia decided to increase the key rate to 16% per annum. Prior to this, on October 27, the regulator increased the rate to 15%. From September 15, the rate was at 13% per annum, from August 15 to mid-September – 12%, from July 21 to mid-August – 8.5% per annum. Before this, it had not changed since September 2022.

After, on December 21, VTB Bank told Izvestia that Russians became more often interested in ruble savings. Thus, in the first half of this month, the bank increased the portfolio of ruble savings of retail clients by 240 billion rubles – a quarter higher than the result at the beginning of November. At the same time, the financial institution reported that a new trend in December was the increased demand for savings accounts.