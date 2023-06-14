Head of Sberbank Gref: AI will become one of the main drivers of business model changes

Head of Sberbank German Gref in an interview RBC assessed the threat from the explosive development of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

“You know, if you consider something as a threat, then it is realized as a threat. I prefer to always look for opportunities, especially in this case,” Gref said.

He noted that now artificial intelligence technologies are really booming, becoming “a universal tool, like electricity.” “Therefore, if earlier we looked at how to use AI to increase the efficiency of certain areas of our business, now artificial intelligence will become one of the main engines of changes in the business model as a whole,” said the head of Sberbank.

Gref admitted that it might not be possible to completely reinvent the business model within a three-year cycle, but this cycle will definitely be very significant in terms of creating the key prerequisites for a fairly radical change in the business model of Sberbank.

Earlier, Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Sberbank, said that artificial intelligence will determine our future, and experts in artificial intelligence and machine learning, business analysts and robotics engineers will become the most sought-after specialists in the next five years.