The head of Sberbank, German Gref, assessed the consequences of the US sanctions on the Russian national debt for the economy. His words lead RIA News…

According to him, the new US sanctions will not lead to serious consequences for the economy.

“Today’s sanctions will not lead to serious negative consequences for us. We always correlate the borrowing program with our capabilities, and regardless of how the situation in foreign markets develops, we will be able to fulfill it. It seems that the situation is developing more optimistically, including for the budget. Therefore, in the current situation, I do not see any big problems, ”Gref explained.

He added that Russia has learned to quickly adapt to such conditions. The head of Sberbank also recalled that the sanctions were imposed only against the new debt, which is a fairly rational move, since “otherwise, there would be panic and foreign investors would start selling securities.” Then Russian investors, he said, would buy them at a large discount.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed a decree on the introduction of new sanctions against Russia, some of which affected the national debt. Among the reasons for their introduction are the allegedly hostile activity of Russia in the cyber sphere, interference in elections in the United States or other foreign countries. From June 14, American companies will be prohibited from directly purchasing Russian debt securities issued by the Central Bank, the National Wealth Fund or the Treasury. But they will still be able to buy and sell Russian government bonds on the secondary market.