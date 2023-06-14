The club has decided not to extend the expiring contract of the 35-year-old Colombian, with a high salary and back from a less than brilliant season

In his last words since Colombia’s retirement, Juan Cuadrado had left more than a glimmer of light open to the hypothesis of staying at Juventus for another year. In fact, there are many, many evaluations at Continassa in the last period. But that proposal that the footballer mentioned never actually arrived and will not arrive. The outside has come to say goodbye after eight seasons, after a good relationship characterized in recent years by too many misunderstandings. Already last year, when he was close to triggering the renewal option for another year and the club was trying to find an agreement for an extension with a spreading of the engagement, we had found ourselves faced with a distant misunderstanding , with the interested party denying the offer. This time he has decided to close the club. See also Ángel Correa is undervalued by the Argentines: we still have time to take advantage of it

EVALUATIONS — Juve let go of Cuadrado for a cost-effectiveness assessment. And it could not be otherwise for a thirty-five year old who has considerably lowered his performance level for several months. In the 2021-22 season, the Colombian had been the assist man of greatest reference for Juve, in the season that has just ended he remained quite in the shadows and at times off the radar in the various moments that required an extra effort, especially on the part of the senators . The club would have retained him for a reduced salary, far from the 5.5 million he has received so far. But evidently for that million and a half, at most two, to invest, he has identified a better destination, with a greater future perspective.

RIGHT BAND — With De Sciglio’s injury, who won’t be back on the pitch before the end of the year, the Bianconeri have to run for cover by inserting at least one other player in that position, maybe even two. In addition to the return of Cambiaso (Bologna has asked to renew the loan, the boy will be evaluated by Allegri during the pre-season) the management is hypothesizing other scenarios, between experienced players who are free to marry and loans from clubs willing to fix a distant date for the definition of the transfer. The list of names is long: from Holm, who has just been relegated with Spezia (but has recovered from an injury) to Mazzocchi (who warms up less), up to a potentially high-level loan like Odriozola from Real Madrid. All the opportunities are being examined. See also Jesús Corona breaks the silence about the dismissal of his son Misael Corona

FUTURE SQUARE — Even the future of Cuadrado is still to be deciphered. The footballer would like to stop in Spain, and here Valencia should be kept an eye on as a possible destination. But the Fenerbahçe hypothesis, in Turkey, where Montella is arriving, seems to be the simplest. Being able to move on a free transfer, the Colombian is in no hurry to decide and awaits other offers: after the commitment with the national team, he will discuss with his agent, Lucci, to identify the best solution. To open a new story, shorter and less engaging than the one lived at Juventus, where he says goodbye with 314 appearances in all competitions: few foreigners have worn the black and white shirt for so many games, only Pavel Nedved and David Trezeguet have done better than him .

June 14, 2023 (change June 14, 2023 | 12:31)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#square #seasons #Juve #Spain #Turkey