It’s Christmas, but there Red Bull not in the mood for gifts. Indeed, the Milton Keynes team took the opportunity to mock their rivals and the problems that dogged them in 2022: the porpoising regarding Mercedes and strategies regarding Ferrari.

In an ironic and sarcastic cartoon published on social media, Red Bull wished its fans a merry Christmas in its own way: for example, Santa Claus warns that the turkey may have caused the overrun budget capanother theme that has characterized the Red Bull season and which has caused great controversy.

Unwrapping a festive feast 🎁 Wishing everyone a very happy holidays 🎄 pic.twitter.com/IGRa5KOk1i —Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) December 24, 2022

It is also said that the devil is in the details, Red Bull confirms this if we look closely at the drawing. In the box of unwanted toys – unwanted toys – there are models of Ferrari and Mercedes as well as a book with the Cavallino crest and the inscription “strategy“: a clear ironic reference to the strategic choices of the Ferrari wall that ended up in the eye of the storm for incomprehensible tactics that cost Maranello points and credibility. But that’s not all, because just behind the Mercedes model you can see a line that simulates the rebound, the very problem that stopped the W13 in 2022. Arrows also confirmed on the left, where we can see the writing “zero porpoising” and “simply lovely strategy” under the Spa-Francorchamps trophy, perhaps the most precious gem in Max Verstappen’s season.