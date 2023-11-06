Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny Chastyakov killed by a grenade explosion at his home

In the Kyiv region, Gennady Chastyakov, assistant to the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny, died. This was reported by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Maryana Reva.

The incident occurred at 17:15 Moscow time in the private house of a 39-year-old officer in the village of Chaiki. According to preliminary information, the cause of the emergency was careless handling of the grenade. The 13-year-old son of the assistant commander-in-chief was also seriously injured in the explosion and was hospitalized.

The police opened cases regarding the death of a person, as well as under the article “Illegal handling of ammunition.”

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the death of a close friend

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny said that the bomb was placed in one of the gifts that his assistant received for his birthday.

Indescribable pain and heavy loss for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and for me personally. My assistant and close friend died in the family circle Valery ZaluzhnyCommander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The general expressed condolences to Chastyakov’s family. He added that the deceased was survived by a wife and four children.

Later, the Espresso TV channel and the Mash Telegram channel learned that the bomb was hidden in a gift set of bottles of alcohol with shot glasses in the shape of grenades. Presumably, one of the grenades was live and worked at the moment of opening the package.

According to one version, the bomb could have been handed over to Chastyakov by A.V. Timchenko, senior assistant to the deputy commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the motive is not disclosed.

The death of Chastyakov was called greetings from Zelensky

Advisor to the head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, commented on the death of Chastyakov. In his opinion, the murder of the officer is a message to the commander-in-chief from Vladimir Zelensky.

Naturally, this is not an accident, this is murder. Some greetings from Zelensky. Ukrainian officials began to eat each other like spiders in a jar Ian GaginAdvisor to the head of the DPR

Gagin drew attention to the split between Zelensky and Zaluzhny, which has become a new pole of power, inconvenient for the authorities.

Earlier on November 6, former adviser to ex-head of the country Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin also indicated that the conflict between Zelensky and Zaluzhny had entered an open phase. According to him, if earlier the confrontation was not so noticeable, now it has become public. As the expert noted, the conflict between them is escalating. “The fight is approaching some kind of hot phase,” he claims.

On November 2, Zaluzhny stated in the Western magazine The Economist that the conflict in Ukraine had reached a dead end. According to him, in this regard, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be able to achieve a breakthrough.

The Ukrainian leader, in turn, did not agree with his point of view. He emphasized that Kyiv was in much more difficult circumstances, especially at the beginning of the conflict.