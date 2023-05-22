The SpaceX rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida and carried the second team of private astronauts for their week-long stay on the International Space Station. Among them also Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi, the latter being the first Saudi female astronaut. Barnawi is a researcher studying the use of stem cells in the treatment of breast cancer.

In April last year, and from space now sends a message “To all humanity I would like to say that the future is bright and I would like you to dream big.” SpaceX launched the first entirely private team of astronauts ever to launch to the ISS, a flight hailed by industry executives and NASA as a milestone in the commercialization of low Earth orbit.



