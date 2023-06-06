If Moua’s permanence appears increasingly certain as the hours go by, there are many members of the Giallorossi squad waiting to know their fate

If, as the hours go by, José Mourinho’s stay in Trigoria appears more and more as a certainty, there are many members of the Roma squad waiting to know their destiny. If on the one hand there are the untouchables of the Special One, on the other there is a slice of the Giallorossi dressing room who risk not having to return to Fulvio Bernardini when he returns from the summer holidays or who could leave the capital during the summer. And obviously there is no shortage of players with an uncertain future or who, in the event of advantageous offers, could be sacrificed to increase the budget for incoming shots and allow the club to respect the limits of Financial Fair Play.

who stays — The nucleus of Mou’s untouchables is made up of Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante. The latter two have recently extended their respective contracts, but the announcements of the renewals of Chris Smalling and Nemanja Matic, the other two pillars of the Portuguese coach, are also expected in the coming days. In the last few hours, Andrea Belotti’s chances of permanence have also increased, while Tammy Abraham’s injury has effectively removed the Englishman from the market. Not a small amount of money for Tiago Pinto, who had placed the center forward on the list of expendables. It is also difficult to hypothesize a sale of Rui Patricio, who has one year left on his contract with a salary of 3 million per season. See also Ibrahimovic, tears on live TV for his sick friend. "I love you"

who leaves — After having seen the possibility of monetizing the eventual sale of Abraham vanish, in Trigoria one of the players with the most appeal and who could bring an important income to the Roma coffers is Roger Ibanez. The Brazilian is followed with interest by some Premier League clubs – first and foremost Tottenham – and is valued at between 35 and 40 million by the Giallorossi. Even Diego Llorente could say goodbye: the right of redemption for the Spaniard is set at 18 million and – if Leeds does not agree to re-discuss the conditions – it will be difficult for him to stay another season in the capital. It is even more difficult to imagine Camara’s stay – he will return to Olympiacos – as well as that of Georginio Wijnaldum: the Dutchman did not score as expected and Roma do not seem willing to pay the 8 million fixed by Paris Saint-Germain for the his ransom. In addition, the salary of the midfielder (7 million + 3 bonus) is considered decidedly too high by the Giallorossi top management and, only if Gini were to agree to reduce his salary, could one begin to hypothesize his future still at Fulvio Bernardini. A scenario that at the moment appears remote. See also Monza, comeback on Novara and is for the first time in the final

poised — Apparently the fate of Paulo Dybala does not seem to be in doubt. The Argentine still has two years of contract and in Rome – under Mou’s guidance – he seems to have found the ideal dimension. However, the fans are worried about the double clause – for Italy and abroad – present in Joya’s contract: also for this reason, a meeting between the Roma management and the entourage of the club cannot be ruled out in the next few days. player to take stock of the situation. The future of Stephan El Shaarawy has yet to be decided. Il Pharaoh’s contract expires on June 30 but the negotiations for the renewal have started for a while and the will of the parties seems to continue together, despite the fact that the white smoke has not yet arrived. Leonardo Spinazzola’s fate is also in doubt: the winger still has one year on his contract but, if an offer were to arrive from a club willing to pay the full-back’s 3 million salary, Pinto could let him go. Regardless, the departure of some young players such as Edoardo Bove and Nicola Zalewski should also not be excluded: in Roma’s plans, neither of them should leave Trigoria, but if an offer were to arrive capable of allowing the club to record a substantial capital gain, things could change. Suitcase ready instead for Cristian Volpato, destined to go to gain experience away from the capital (to be understood if on loan or outright). See also F1 | The FIA ​​prohibits political messages to drivers unless pre-approved

June 5, 2023 (change June 5, 2023 | 22:28)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Rome #Camara #Wijnaldum #Ibanez #Tottenham #waiting #renewals #Matic #Smalling