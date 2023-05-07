Genoa – Also Alexander Blessin congratulated Genoa and Alberto Gilardino on winning Serie A. The German coach, sacked to make room for the promotion coach, used Instagram to send his compliments to the rossoblùs: “Huge congratulations to Alberto Gilardino, the players, the staff and the incredible crowd for the return to Serie A. Forza Genoa!”.

Blessin, after his exemption, had used harsh words against the president Alberto Zangrillo and the goalkeeper Federico Marchetti. “The president – ​​he had declared to a German newspaper – he preferred an Italian coach and in fact he was the only one in the group who didn’t already want me in Serie A. That’s why he constantly lobbied and pushed for his sacking. The simplest thing is always to fire the coach…”.

The post on Instagram of the former Genoa coach, the German Blessin

Since then, however, Blessin had not made any further statements. Today the official peace with Genoa and his “public letter” to congratulate. A gesture that certainly will be appreciated by the rossoblù public.