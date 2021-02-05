The world idol turns 29 years old and in recognition of Neymar’s fans, friends and family made this Friday a very Brazilian party, full of messages with greetings and celebrations. It was barely midnight and the day turned into February 5, the friends of the 10 greeted him with a cake, birthday caps and many balloons hanging from the ceiling. And so, between songs, laughter and filming, Neymar began his birthday.

Worthy of the world star that he is, the Paris Saint Germain striker exploited the networks receiving messages from different football personalities, including his Argentine teammate and friend: Leandro Paredes, who uploaded a story to his Instagram account with him message: “Happy birthday brother”.

Along the same lines, another of the Argentine companions of 10 in France, Ángel Di Maria published a greeting on the same social network: “Happy Birthday friend”. This is how Marco Verratti greeted him. “Happy birthday brother. You are the best on and off the pitch. I love you,” said the PSG footballer.

The world around the Parisian team surrendered at the feet of Ney expressing his affection towards the Brazilian soccer player. Another of the club’s figures who greeted him was Kylian Mbappé. “Happy Birthday bro, all the best, God bless you “, Kiki expressed. Presnel Kimpembe did not miss the opportunity either and published a photo with Neymar with the phrase: “More life phenomenon”.

Greetings also came from the Brazilian side, Danilo Luiz – who was Neymar’s partner in the past – published a funny message on his networks. “You know that it is getting old when the photo is more than 10 years old”, He expressed about the image that he uploaded next to 10. “Happy birthday Zim! God bless you and keep you. Great moments”, closed the post. Douglas Costa, the Brazilian teammate published: “Congratulations. May God bless you today and always.”

In addition, the world Brazilian figure, Ronaldo Nazario, greeted him for his birthday: “Today is crack day. Congratulations”. Thiago Silva also uploaded a photo with 10 with a few words accompanying the post: “Happy birthday brother, may God bless you today and always. I love you.”

In addition, several institutions in the world of football remembered the Brazilian in his day, such as FC Barcelona, ​​PSG, Conmebol and La Liga in Spain.

Neymar is recognized for his great personality and usually on special dates he offers luxuries and eccentricities, but It is not yet known if the 10th will make a great celebration as it did last year, that it was a party in Paris with friends and even a dress code. Although this year, to celebrate the anniversary, he organized an event for which he was widely criticized and for that reason he did not have a great birthday.

At the moment Lionel Messi, his friend, who was upset by the statements of the PSG players about his future, including those of Neymar, He did not publicly greet the Brazilian on his birthday.

