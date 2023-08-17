The Red Devils are back to talking, and they do it officially, about their striker, already accused of rape and then acquitted. Also note the position taken by the Red Devils fans, opposed to his return to the team.

The curtain does not fall on the judicial history of Mason Greenwood, Manchester United striker arrested in October 2022 following the rape report of his then girlfriend Harriet Robson.

In March, the charges against the footballer were dropped

The Red Devils had suspended him, never letting him return to the field last season. Now, after several months, Manchester United is back to talking about Greenwood. After the statement of the fans…

The official statement: "After all charges against Mason Greenwood were dropped, Manchester United conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations brought against him. This drew on extensive non-public evidence and context and we heard numerous people directly involved or aware of the case.Throughout this process, the well-being and perspective of the alleged victim has been central to the club's investigation, and we respect her right to lifelong anonymity.

We also have responsibilities to Mason as an employee, as a young man who has been with the club since the age of seven and as a new father of a family. The fact-finding phase of our investigation is now complete and we are in the final stages of making a decision about Mason’s future. Contrary to media speculation, this decision has not yet been taken and is currently the subject of intense internal deliberations. The responsibility ultimately falls on the CEO.

Once the decision is made, it will be communicated and explained to internal and external club stakeholders. This has been a difficult case for everyone associated with Manchester United and we understand the strong opinions it has provoked based on the biased evidence in the public domain. We ask for your patience as we work through the final stages of this carefully considered process.”

August 16, 2023

