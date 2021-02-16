Mason Greenwood, one of the jewels of the Manchester United quarry, has renewed with the English club until 2025.

The player, who came to United at the age of seven, has signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2025 with an option for one more year.

“When you come to a club when you are 7 years old, you only dream of playing in the first team one day. I have worked very hard to get to this level and the last two years have been incredible. There is still a lot ahead that I want to achieve and I know this is the right place for it, “Greenwood told United.

Greenwood has become a regular in Ole Gunnar Solskjae’s lineupsThis season ry has played 29 games, scored four goals and given five assists.