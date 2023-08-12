Can you start from scratch at 21? Depends on how high you’ve come. Ronaldo did it tactically, Ferguson moved him from winger to tip turning him into a gold pluriballon. De Bruyne did it by risking, he was one of many in Di Matteo’s Chelsea and in order to play he decided to go and have a year of very low Bundesliga at Werder Bremen, who, moreover, saved a large percentage thanks to him. However, these are the choices of a coach or a brave footballer, today there is a 21-year-old footballer who is waiting to start over from scratch, throwing devastating months behind him, and how and where he will do it does not depend on him but on an internal decision at the club, not very technical and quite thorny. Mason Greenwood hasn’t played a football match in 566 days: it was January 22, 2022, Manchester United-West Ham 1-0, coach Rangnick, and he started as center forward of the Red Devils by sending Cavani, Martial and Rashford to the bench. Athletic, tall, fast, technically good, ambidextrous, with an innate ability to “feel” the goal, Greenwood was one of the jewels on which United counted on building their future, not surprisingly they had armored him with a very long contract. Shortly after that game he would be arrested on a series of terrible charges.