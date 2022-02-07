Today Konamithe Japanese video game developer famous for big names like Metal Gear, silent Hill and also PEShas decided to remove the Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood from all of his football titles, as well as EA and FIFA. The choice was made following serious accusations against the player, who seems to have abused a young girl.

This follows what also happened with FIFA, where Electronic Arts has already taken action last week for the same reasons. So Greenwood will be removed from home football titles like PES 2021 in the various versions and also from the most recent eFootball. On mobile it will no longer be possible to get it, but it seems there will be no changes for those who already have it.

Mason Greenwood was arrested on January 30, so it was only a matter of time for action to be taken by Konami as well:

In light of the serious allegations against Mason Greenwood, the player will be removed from our football titles until further updates. Specifically on PES 2021 on mobile, players will not be able to get the player, but existing owners will not be affected. Konami condemns violence of any kind while police investigations are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

Unfortunately, it is not the first time that we learn of such serious facts that have had repercussions not only on the football world, but also on video games, such as when in 2019 Cristiano Ronaldo has been replaced by the cover of FIFA 19after the alleged rape allegations that saw him involved during the aforementioned year.

Konami’s statements are clear, and consequently to find out if the player will return to the field or not (live or not) we will have to wait for the police to definitively shed light on the affair, an unpleasant affair to say the least and which we would gladly do without. talk.