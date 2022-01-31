Greenwood audio girlfriend: a file has appeared on the net confirming the allegations of rape and violence by the player’s partner

Mason Greenwood, striker of the Manchester United, was arrested yesterday on charges of assault and rape after allegations of violence by his girlfriend, Harriet Robson, who posted a series of photos and videos on social media as evidence of the player’s behavior.

“Greater Manchester police have been informed of images and videos on online social media posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence – said a spokesperson for the British police – An investigation has been launched and we can confirm that a man in his 20s years he was arrested on charges of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. The investigation is ongoing “.

Harriet Robson posted on Instagram a series of photos showing her with a bleeding lip and a face swollen with bruises: “To all those who want to know what it actually does to me Mason Greenwood“. Dramatic audio also appeared on the net demonstrating the violence he suffered. After the arrest, the player was also suspended from Manchester United. The club confirmed that “he will not return to training or playing matches until further notice”.

