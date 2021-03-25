A woman walks into a Greensill office in Bremen, Germany, on March 10, 2021. FABIAN BIMMER / Reuters

The fast-paced history of the rise and fall of Greensill, the company specializing in supply chain finance – or what in the jargon is called factoring reverse– has too many similarities to other financial engineering experiments of the past – mortgages subprime or garbage, for example – as if to have set off alarms among regulatory authorities. Suspicions of a new “shadow banking”, insufficiently controlled, are growing to generate doubts about a possible systemic risk. In other words, an uncertainty that could generate unexpected waves.

Lex Greensill, (Bundaberg, Australia, 44 years old), did not discover gunpowder, but like others before him, he convinced investors that he had found a way to exploit it more and more profitably. Supply chain finance has been operating in markets for decades. Basically, when a vendor sells to a large customer, they know that it will take considerable time to collect. The financial institution keeps the invoice and pays the corresponding amount less a discount percentage. The entity will later collect the full payment from the debtor customer. And everyone wins.

Greensill’s merit, moving from working on his father’s farm to a prominent position at Morgan Stanley and later creating his own company, was a mixture of wit, audacity, and the ability to sell an engaging personal story. It was the difficulties that his father saw to collect from his clients the cane sugar and the watermelons that he sold them, he repeated over and over again, which led him to turn to a financing system that would provide tranquility to entrepreneurs. His brilliant idea was to transform those supply debts into attractive bonds for mutual funds. Something similar to those junk mortgages that, conveniently separated into slices, became a highly profitable financial product, until everything exploded in 2008.

“One of the cautions caused by a company like Greensill Capital (and in general all supply financing) is that these practices help companies hide their cash generation capacity and their working capital from investors and lenders [liquidez a corto plazo]”, Has pointed out the analyst Stephen Clapham in his blog BehindTheBalanceSheet. Because these types of operations are not reflected in the accounting balance as financial debt of the company, but as accounts payable to suppliers. Accounts that can be due to a one-off assignment, but also to future orders —funding of future accounts payable, the original instrument is called— thus becoming a quick and easy way to obtain capital. And risky. But not subject to the regulation and scrutiny of other financial activities.

Lex Greensill was the pretty boy from the establishment Briton, the businessman of the main fintech from the United Kingdom, which obtained support and even guarantees from the Government, and received from the hands of Prince Charles in 2018 the order of Knight of the British Empire. An idyll that the financier corresponded with compliments towards a country embarked on the uncertain Brexit adventure: “We could not do what we do globally without the infrastructure offered by the United Kingdom. We have already voted with our feet, and we trust that others will follow our example ”, Greensill explained to Bloomberg TV a year ago the reason for his decision to make London the company’s base of operations. 2.3 million customers in 165 countries. Complex engineering operations at the speed of electronic impulses; nothing to do with the traditional visit and paperwork at the bank. Another “disruptive” actor called to change the meaning of a traditional market, with important connections, as reflected in the incorporation of the company as an advisor to former British Prime Minister David Cameron. Perfect for getting certain doors to open.

Greensill was too attractive to pass up. The US investment fund General Atlantic invested $ 250 million in the company in 2018. A year later, Softbank, the Japanese energy, technology and finance conglomerate, invested another $ 800 million in the company’s capital, through your investment fund Vision Fund. Investors flocked to the lure of a promising product, and their stake was channeled through Swiss investment firm GAM and the Credit Suisse fund. The bank forged an alliance with the Australian businessman and led up to $ 10 billion from its clients toward Greensill’s complex financial products.

Open investigation

In 2016, the company skimmed the brink. Companies that failed in their payments piled up, and Greensill suffered losses of $ 54 million. An amount greater than your income, and ten times your losses from the previous year.

The saving gentleman of the Australian financier would in the long run be his sentence. Sanjeev Gupta, the ‘British steel baron’ who had acquired much of this declining industry – in the UK and around the world – through his company Liberty House and employed 35,000 workers, saw an opportunity in Greensill to finance their businesses. And through GAM he created a triangle of mutual benefits in which Gupta obtained funds through supply contracts with companies in his own conglomerate, directed that money to those same companies and generated most of Greensill’s income with his commitments. . When investors became suspicious and withdrew their share of the funds, Credit Suisse froze theirs and GAM began to pay the money back, Greensill resorted to the extreme solution that alerted authorities: it moved most of the steel giant’s debt to a bank created in the industrial heart of Germany, the Greensill Bank, and through this entity tried to return the money that customers were demanding.

Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, known by its acronym BaFin, has opened a criminal investigation. Greensill has declared suspension of payments. Thousands of companies and their workers, dependent on the early liquidity scheme provided by the company, have entered a period of uncertainty. Starting with Liberty House, whose problems are also a problem for the British Government. Much more with the added scandal of David Cameron’s dubious role as facilitator and guarantor for his Australian friend. “You are perpetrating the murder of my reputation,” was all Lex Greensill replied to the Financial times, the newspaper whose research has been crucial to uncover another miracle of financial creativity that has ended up rebelling as a new pyramid scheme in which everyone rushed to invest without understanding where they were doing it.