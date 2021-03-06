D.he closure of the Greensill Bank in Bremen is the talk of the town throughout Germany, although the ailing bank was not well known recently. In the fire are savings deposits from consumers, but also tax money that municipalities have invested. The deposits of private and institutional customers add up to three to four billion euros.

Suddenly it became clear how strongly the relatively small bank is networked not only with the international financial world, but also with industry. It played an important role in financing the steel giant Liberty, which almost took over the traditional steel division of Thyssen-Krupp. Because heavy industry suffered badly from Corona, an important credit insurer jumped out of the Greensill network and triggered a domino effect in the group.

The connection to heavy industry and the financing of everyday deliveries and services within this branch gives a solid impression at first glance. That may have convinced investors, if they were interested in who they were dealing with. Most customers have probably let themselves be lured by the interest that was offered in Bremen. This applies to private investors who looked specifically for banks on platforms such as Weltsparen or Zinspilot that would pay a bit more on their savings than the Sparkasse or Volksbank around the corner. But the city of Monheim am Rhein also invested 38 million euros with Greensill Bank in order to avoid negative interest rates, although their municipal investment guidelines only allow deposit-protected forms of investment.

But how can cities and municipalities still invest money safely, when deposit protection for municipalities has been severely restricted since October 2017? At that time, the Association of the Private Banking Industry had excluded the federal, state and local authorities from its deposit insurance, which caused astonishment among politicians and taxpayers. State institutions can only invest securely with the public savings banks or the cooperative Volksbanks because they operate separate protection systems.

The call of high interest rates

The reason for the controversial measure was a case that is reminiscent of Greensill’s current situation: In 2016, the financial regulator Bafin determined that the German subsidiary of the Canadian Maple Bank was no longer able to repay its customers’ deposits in full.

The deposit protection fund of the private banks had to compensate the Maple customers according to its statutes. He did it grudgingly because institutional investors had purposely invested in Maple to get high interest rates. This is called deposit protection arbitrage in the jargon of the financial markets. In plain language: Individual banks with poor credit ratings and high returns pick themselves up and pass the risk on to the community of insured persons. This is because the deposit guarantee also protects the contractual interest claims of the investors, insofar as they are within the normal market framework. This is what savers rely on when they respond to the call of high interest rates. Such behavior cannot be condemned, because it is much more difficult for consumers to assess the creditworthiness of a bank than financial professionals – and competition for savings must remain possible in a market-based financial system.

It is therefore a good thing that the responsibility for protecting savers does not lie with the state alone. In addition to authorities such as the financial supervisory authority Bafin and the Bundesbank, private auditor associations are responsible for monitoring their member banks. In the Greensill case, the interaction between state and private supervision worked at least as far as the auditors of the banking association passed their concerns on to the Bafin. It forced Greensill to change the accounting treatment of controversial claims despite the approval of reputable law firms and the auditor.

Distribute deposits to several banks

Legal subtleties no longer help those affected. And even more regulation and state control will not prevent new financial difficulties for banks. Therefore, investors should spread their deposits more widely between different credit institutions. Only a smaller part of the assets is at risk if a single financial institution fails.

Should the Greensill Bank be declared a compensation case, its private customers will probably get away with the horror thanks to the high level of protection provided by the deposit protection fund. Such damage can only be controlled, however, in the case of relatively small and less systemically relevant banks. On the other hand, deposits at large institutions such as Deutsche Bank cannot be insured.