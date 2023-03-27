uCO2 from Belgium has been stored under the Danish seabed at a depth of 1800 meters for a few weeks. It works like this: In a chemical factory in Antwerp, the carbon dioxide produced during production is separated, liquefied, loaded onto a ship tanker and taken to Denmark. There it is pumped deep and injected into the sandstone layers of the depleted Nini oil field. This huge CO2 storage facility was built by a consortium led by the British chemical company Ineos and the BASF subsidiary Wintershall Dea, with strong support from the Danish state. Up to 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year are to be stored here by 2025, and up to 8 million tons five years later. The latter corresponds to more than 10 percent of today’s annual CO2 emissions in Denmark.

According to the companies, the Greensand project is the first in the world to transport CO2 across borders and store it in a geological storage facility offshore for climate protection purposes. The technology behind it is called Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), i.e. CO2 capture and storage. Scientists agree that it will be necessary to use this technology in the future in order to limit global warming to a tolerable level. Because at the latest in some industrial processes, the imagination stops as to how complete decarbonization should succeed. The production of cement, lime, glass or ceramics produces emissions for which there is no technical solution in sight far and wide. Some emissions from animal husbandry or waste incineration are also difficult or impossible to avoid. Accordingly, the researchers of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) once again emphasized the role of technologies for storing CO2 in their most recent synthesis report.

The European Commission has recognized the importance of CCS, in the planned Net-Zero Industry Act Brussels proposes to store 50 million tons of CO2 in decommissioned oil and gas fields in the EU by 2030, 20 years later six times as much. Great Britain also has ambitious plans. Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt recently announced ’20 billion pounds’ (22.6 billion euros) for CCS projects. The fine print of his budget speech indicated that the money would be allocated over a period of twenty years. It is unclear how the financing will come about, how much of it will be taxpayer funds and how much will be a levy for energy customers. According to the Ministry of Finance, the projects should create 50,000 jobs. Hunt presses to start work quickly. In his budget speech he said he wanted to see “shovel bites next year”.

Great Britain wants to store up to 30 tons underground every year

After all, two specific locations for large-scale CCS projects were selected two years ago, namely the east coast cluster in the Teesside region and Humber in north-east England to store millions of tonnes of CO2 under the North Sea, and the Hynet cluster in the industrial region Liverpool, Manchester and North Wales to inject carbon dioxide into an empty gas field under the Irish Sea. The companies for both projects are already busy signing contracts with industrial customers whose emissions they will collect and inject. Hynet also combines large-scale hydrogen production with the capture of carbon dioxide from the gas power plants used. The Acorn cluster in Scotland, which has so far been traded as a “reserve”, is also hoping to get the green light soon. Well-known energy and industrial groups are involved in the major CCS projects, such as BP and Drax, Equinor from Norway and Eni from Italy.







Overall, the British government’s goal is to capture and store between 20 and 30 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2030. That would correspond to the emissions of 10 to 15 million cars with combustion engines. After that, the quantities should continue to increase. The CCS plans are also significant in terms of the Kingdom’s overall emissions. 30 million tons of storage would be about a thirteenth of the country’s current CO2 emissions.

Covetousness in industry, skepticism among NGOs

And in Germany? Researchers assume that by the year 2045 – the year in which Germany no longer wants to emit any net emissions – up to 73 million tons of CO2 per year could be captured and geologically injected in Germany. But where the CO2 is to be stored is still completely unclear. CCS has been banned in Germany so far. Economics Minister Robert Habeck has announced that he will present a carbon management strategy by spring 2024, which will not only regulate the capture and storage (CCS), but also the further use of CO2 (CCU) as a raw material in industry.

This arouses desires in industry. Environmental groups fear that CCS is used as an excuse not to decarbonize industry fast enough. A paper by NABU, Germanwatch, WWF and E3G states that CCS may only be used “where there are no adequate alternatives”, and they point out, among other things, the role of new processes, electrification, material efficiency and the expansion of circular economy. In addition, CCS should “under no circumstances be used in the extraction or generation of fossil energy”. Greenpeace accuses the federal government of wanting to build a “gigantic CO2 disposal infrastructure”. However, no one can guarantee that the CO2 will remain permanently underground: “New systemic risks would arise that future generations will once again have to bear as an eternal burden.”