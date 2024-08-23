Home policy

From: Paula Voelkner

Thuringia election: Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens) warns of the consequences of a possible election victory of the AfD (montage) © IMAGO / Future Image, IMAGO / Wolfgang Maria Weber

With a view to the Thuringia election, Katrin Göring-Eckardt warns of the possible consequences of an AfD election victory. Experts also see the rule of law under threat.

Erfurt – In the run-up to the state elections in Thuringia, warnings are mounting about how a possible success of the AfD in the election. Experts write in a policy paper of the Constitutional Blog as part of the Thuringia project about the AfD: “Even if it will not (yet) be involved in the government itself, it could gain far-reaching opportunities.” This would enable the party to “help shape and reshape the constitutional reality in Thuringia for years to come,” warn the authors of the paper.

Green politician Katrin Göring-Eckardt also sees the rule of law in Thuringia threatened in the event of an AfD election victory. “If the AfD gets a third of the seats in the state parliament, then there is a risk that the rule of law will be undermined,” the Green MP told the Editorial Network GermanyGöring-Eckardt was referring to the possibility of a blocking minority for the AfD in the Thuringian state parliament.

State election in Thuringia: AfD ahead in polls – concern about possible blocking minority

Given the AfD’s poll ratings in the run-up to the Thuringia election, there seems to be little doubt that the AfD will emerge as the strongest party on September 1. The AfD Thuringia, which is considered to be proven right-wing extremist, is polling at 30 percent – seven percentage points ahead of the second strongest party, the CDU. If the AfD has a third of the seats after the election, the party could block some decisions in the state parliament with a blocking minority.

Possible AfD election success in Thuringia election: “Appointment of judges could be paralyzed”

A decision that requires a two-thirds majority in the Thuringian state parliament is also indirectly the election of judges. As the lawyer and volunteer in the Thuringia project, Lennart Laude, told Legal Tribune explained, probationary judges are appointed for life by the Judicial Election Committee.

The committee, in turn, is made up of MPs and judicial members. The members are elected to the committee by a two-thirds majority in the state parliament. “Anyone who has a blocking minority in the state parliament could permanently prevent the judges’ election committee from being properly staffed. This could paralyze the appointment of judges,” explained the lawyer.

Green politician warns of AfD blockade in Thuringia: “Attack the system at this point”

Against this background, Göring-Eckardt warned: “The AfD would therefore attack the system at this point if it had the opportunity.” 415 judges and public prosecutors will soon retire in Thuringia, explained the Green politician. Thuringia is, according to Legal Tribuneis already facing concerns about the lack of young talent in the judiciary, given the wave of retirements. A blockade of the committee, explained Laude, could therefore “impair the ability of the judiciary to work across the board in the long term.”

The Green politician had already warned in July about the possible consequences of an AfD success in the state elections in Thuringia. “A lot for democracy depends on the outcome of the election in Thuringia,” Göring-Eckardt told the German Press Agency. The politician said about the role of the Greens: “The Greens in Parliament are the safeguard against the far right.”

Greens ahead of state elections in Thuringia: Top candidate warns of AfD influence

The Greens’ top candidate in the Thuringian election in September, Madeleine Henfling, also warned of the possible consequences of the AfD’s state election results for the judiciary in Thuringia. Henfling told World: “If the AfD had a third of the seats, there is a risk of a blockade situation or even the direct influence of the AfD on personnel decisions in the Thuringian judiciary.”

The Greens are currently part of the Thuringian minority government. In the most recent Sunday question of the ARDHowever, the pre-election poll for Thuringia puts the party at just three percent. This would mean that the party would fall below the five percent threshold in Thuringia and would be thrown out of the state parliament. (pav)