Greens demand that the word “Germany” from the title of the draft program, “Germany. Everything is included, ”is deleted. The party is ridiculed for this.

Berlin – Several amendments by Green party members call for the word “Germany” to be deleted from the election manifesto “Germany. Everything is included. ”350 members of the Greens (tz.de * reported) support the project. The conflict has met with heavy criticism from other parties and on social media.

So throws CSU *-General Secretary Markus Blume presented the Greens with a “disturbed relationship with the fatherland”. He rumbles: “Want to govern without a commitment to the country – what’s next?”.

“Delete Germany”: The Greens are being ridiculed from many quarters

Secretary General Volker Wissing (FDP *) tweeted: “The Greens are against Germany, but want to be elected and rule here !?” “If the Greens are so ashamed of Germany – why do they want to govern Germany then?” Added the Secretary General of the CDU in Brandenburg, Gordon Hoffmann. Also Paul Ziemiak, Secretary General of the CDU * at the federal level reported on Twitter: “Can’t make it up”. He scoffs at the fact that the Greens could delete the word Germany in other contexts – for example in “Germany is looking for the superstar”, “Germany – a winter fairy tale” or “Germany united in the fatherland”.

Change of the election platform title of the Greens is justified several times

“The focus of our politics is on people in their dignity and freedom and not Germany”, Sebastian Schneiß, employee in the office of MEP Erik Marquardt, explains the change request in a tweet. “Green politics should be based on human dignity and freedom in a globalized world”.

According to another proposal, the word “Germany” should be replaced by “green”. Reason: “The title is meaningless, it gives no reference to the party, it could have been from any other party.” AfD * fit. This already had the election program title: “Germany. But normal ”. The Greens do not want to be compared with that.

Some members of the Greens argue that the word Germany could lead to negative associations. It is reminiscent of “Germany above all” or “Germany first” based on Ex-President Trumps * “America first”.

The Greens are also criticized in terms of content, regardless of the amendment

The CDU headquarters in Berlin already shot against the political opponent in an analysis of the election program of the Greens *. "The Greens talk a lot about the future, but as soon as it becomes concrete in their draft program, they only offer left-wing, cost-intensive recipes," it says there. This has been linked to a fly agaric. "Looks nice, but is inedible."