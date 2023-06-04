Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Even if the dispute over the controversial heating law has not yet been settled within the traffic light, the Greens want to pass the law in the coming weeks.

Berlin – The greens expect the Bundestag to pass the so-called Heating Act before the summer break. She assumes that the draft for the amendment to the Building Energy Act (GEG) will be presented to the Bundestag in the coming week, said the co-chair of the Green parliamentary group, Katharina Dröge, with the taz. “Then we can finally talk about it objectively. The majority of people are in favor of a heat transition,” said Dröge. But many are unsettled because they do not know what to expect.

The heads of the coalition had already agreed at the end of March to pass the law before the summer recess in the Bundestag. The summer break begins after July 7th. Because of fundamental concerns, the FDP so far prevented the draft law on heating replacement from being dealt with in the Bundestag for the first time. The next week of meetings is mid-June.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) speaks at the German Savings Banks Day 2023. © Rüdiger Wölk/Imago

FDP criticize the heating law: the Liberals insist on thorough improvements

The FDP wants fundamental improvements to a draft law that has already been passed by the cabinet. This stipulates that from the beginning of 2024 every newly installed heating system should be operated with at least 65 percent green energy. The switch is to be socially cushioned by state funding, and there should also be transitional periods and hardship regulations.

“The law is pragmatic and social,” Dröge campaigned for the Federal Minister of Economics’ draft Robert Habeck. The Greens wanted to strengthen the social element in the parliamentary process, she added. “I am convinced that everyone is interested in getting back to constructive cooperation,” she said in the face of heated arguments about the law – also within the coalition with the SPD and the FDP. Ultimately, the heating law will be “decided together”.

Lang doesn’t care about weak poll numbers – and shoots against Söder

Federal chairwoman Ricarda Lang called on the Greens to have staying power in the dispute over the heating law and not just look at the next polls. “And if climate protection were easy, we could do it like politicians Markus Soder left,” said Lang in her speech at the NRW state party conference on Sunday. CSUSecretary-General Martin Huber then accused Lang of using a crowbar. “Climate protection only works with people and the economy – not against them,” he says German press agency quoted.

Against the background of the so-called heating dispute, the poll numbers of the Greens at federal level have fallen: According to an Insa poll from the end of May, the Greens are currently at 13 percent. This is the worst value since 2018. (nak / dpa)